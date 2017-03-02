Erweiterte Funktionen

Amazon Server Issue Affects Large Part Of Internet




02.03.17 06:42
dpa-AFX


SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon Web Services, the online retail giant's cloud-computing service, experienced widespread issues on Tuesday in its eastern U.

S. region, troubling scores of websites and apps, including Amazon's own network status page. Later, the online retail giant said it resolved the issue after identifying the cause.


The problems at Amazon's S3 web-based storage service, a server offering from the company, resulted in either partially or fully broken service on websites, apps and devices upon which it relies.


According to Amazon's AWS service health dashboard, S3 had high error rates in the East Coast region, harming at least parts of many websites.


S3 hosts entire websites, and app backends including Nest, while some sites use it to store its status images.


As per data tracked by SimilarTech, Amazon S3 is used by around 148,213 websites, and 121,761 unique domains. The service reportedly is used by 0.8 percent of the top 1 million websites.


Amazon's own webpage, which shows whether AWS services are working, also uses S3 to store its status images.


The outage troubled websites including downforeveryoneorjustme.com, which is made to check if a page is experiencing an outage.


As per reports, the outage is unusual as cloud servers have become increasingly reliable.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
853,08 $ 845,04 $ 8,04 $ +0,95% 02.03./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0231351067 906866 860,86 $ 538,58 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		809,02 € 0,00%  01.03.17
Hannover 811,95 € +1,75%  01.03.17
Berlin 806,49 € +1,15%  01.03.17
Nasdaq 853,08 $ +0,95%  01.03.17
München 805,15 € +0,77%  01.03.17
Düsseldorf 805,00 € 0,00%  01.03.17
Frankfurt 806,04 € 0,00%  01.03.17
Hamburg 804,55 € 0,00%  01.03.17
Stuttgart 809,122 € 0,00%  01.03.17
  = Realtime
