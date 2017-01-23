Erweiterte Funktionen

Amazon Plans To Open Fulfillment Center In Colorado, Create 1,000 Jobs




23.01.17 15:12
dpa-AFX


SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) said that it plans to open its first fulfillment center in Colorado.

The one-million square foot facility in Aurora is expected to create more than 1,000 new full-time jobs, which is in addition to the hundreds of associates currently employed at the Amazon sortation center located in the same city.


"We are excited to create 1,000 new full-time jobs in Colorado that pay 30 percent higher than traditional retail jobs and receive comprehensive benefits starting on day one," said Akash Chauhan, Amazon's vice president of North America Operations


Amazon employees at the Aurora fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship larger customer items, such as sports equipment, musical instruments and furniture.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
810,60 $ 808,33 $ 2,27 $ +0,28% 23.01./16:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0231351067 906866 847,21 $ 474,00 $
