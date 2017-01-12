Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Amazon":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Amazon Plans To Create Addl 100,000 Jobs In U.S. Over Next 18 Months




12.01.17 15:29
dpa-AFX


SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) said that it plans to create an additional 100,000 full-time, full-benefit jobs in the U.

S. over the next 18 months. Many of the roles will be in new fulfillment centers that have been announced over the past several months and are currently under construction in Texas, California, Florida, New Jersey and many other states across the country.


Over the past five years, Amazon created over 150,000 jobs in the United States, growing its workforce here from 30,000 employees in 2011 to over 180,000 at the end of 2016.


Amazon plans to grow its full-time U.S.-based workforce from 180,000 in 2016 to over 280,000 by mid-2018.


In addition to direct job creation, Amazon businesses like Marketplace and Amazon Flex will continue to create hundreds of thousands of jobs for people across the U.S. who want the flexibility to start their own business, work part-time or set their own schedule.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme inmitten der Klondike Goldfelder - 384% Aktientip Eureka Resources Inc.  
 
Eureka Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
806,13 $ 799,02 $ 7,11 $ +0,89% 12.01./15:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0231351067 906866 847,21 $ 474,00 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		755,34 € +0,04%  16:02
München 758,97 € +1,71%  15:37
Berlin 756,87 € +1,20%  15:39
Frankfurt 756,35 € +0,92%  15:42
Nasdaq 806,13 $ +0,89%  15:50
Hamburg 750,65 € +0,58%  08:08
Düsseldorf 749,32 € -0,62%  12:16
Stuttgart 746,85 € -0,65%  14:08
Hannover 750,65 € -0,78%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme inmitten der Klondike Goldfelder - 384% Aktientip Eureka Resources Inc.

Eureka Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
174 Amazon.com - Es ist Zeit zum. 31.12.16
14 FANG Aktien nach dem Trump. 24.12.16
327 Short auf Amazon? 30.11.16
  Löschung 06.11.16
164 Amazon - Reaktionen auf die Q. 13.07.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...