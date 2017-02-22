Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Amazon":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Amazon Offers One-Time Discount Just Because




22.02.17 21:51
dpa-AFX


SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - In order to thank customers after being ranked No.

1 in the annual Harris Corporate Reputation Poll, Amazon is offering $8.62 discount for a purchase of $50 or more for today only.


For the second straight year, Amazon was ranked No. 1 in the Harris Poll and earned a record score of 86.27 in the 18-year survey.


Harris surveys more than 23,000 people and the rankings are based on social responsibility, emotional appeal, products and services, vision and leadership, financial performance, and workplace environment, according to Amazon.


"A huge thank you to customers - we're energized by this recognition and will keep working and inventing on your behalf," said CEO Jeff Bezos.


A customer needs to insert the coupon code "BIGTHANKS" at the digital checkout in order to get benefit of the deal.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Petrolithium Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals - 383% Lithium-Aktientip!
Besseres Petrolithium-Projekt als MGX Minerals!  
 
Scientific Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
855,61 $ 856,44 $ -0,83 $ -0,10% 22.02./22:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0231351067 906866 858,43 $ 533,15 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		809,50 € -0,31%  21:59
Düsseldorf 814,30 € +0,87%  19:27
Hamburg 818,80 € +0,78%  09:50
Hannover 816,40 € +0,74%  13:24
Frankfurt 814,59 € +0,46%  19:43
Berlin 814,35 € +0,30%  19:59
München 811,41 € +0,15%  18:10
Nasdaq 855,61 $ -0,10%  22:00
Stuttgart 809,407 € -0,22%  21:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme mit bis zu 730ppm Lithium - Die neue Petrolithium Nr. 1! Besser als MGX Minerals - 392% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
185 Amazon.com - Es ist Zeit zum. 06.02.17
14 FANG Aktien nach dem Trump. 24.12.16
327 Short auf Amazon? 30.11.16
  Löschung 06.11.16
164 Amazon - Reaktionen auf die Q. 13.07.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...