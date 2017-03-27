Amazon Needs To Fix Convenience Store Issues

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Amazon":

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. is postponing the public opening of Amazon Go, the tech giant's cashier-less convenience store, due to some technical complications, according to WSJ.





Amazon Go had planned to open the store to the public by the end of the month. The company had launched the beta mode to employees in December, according to people familiar with the matter. The Amazon Go store automatically charges customers for the products they took when they leave, and does not require cash registers, checkouts and lines.

However, the company is now working on few complications as the store is finding it difficult to track over 20 people in the store at one time, as well as keep tabs on an item after it has been removed from a specific spot in the shelf. The beta store tracks customers using cameras, sensors and algorithms.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM