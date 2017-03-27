Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Amazon":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Amazon Needs To Fix Convenience Store Issues




27.03.17 23:27
dpa-AFX


SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. is postponing the public opening of Amazon Go, the tech giant's cashier-less convenience store, due to some technical complications, according to WSJ.


Amazon Go had planned to open the store to the public by the end of the month. The company had launched the beta mode to employees in December, according to people familiar with the matter. The Amazon Go store automatically charges customers for the products they took when they leave, and does not require cash registers, checkouts and lines.


However, the company is now working on few complications as the store is finding it difficult to track over 20 people in the store at one time, as well as keep tabs on an item after it has been removed from a specific spot in the shelf. The beta store tracks customers using cameras, sensors and algorithms.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - Verkauf für USD 2,5 Milliarden!
447% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
846,82 $ 845,61 $ 1,21 $ +0,14% 28.03./00:21
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0231351067 906866 862,80 $ 575,56 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		780,83 € -0,29%  27.03.17
Nasdaq 846,82 $ +0,14%  27.03.17
Stuttgart 781,306 € 0,00%  27.03.17
Berlin 780,17 € -0,68%  27.03.17
Hannover 781,48 € -1,06%  27.03.17
Frankfurt 778,82 € -1,09%  27.03.17
Hamburg 771,02 € -2,28%  27.03.17
Düsseldorf 771,01 € -2,53%  27.03.17
München 768,00 € -2,59%  27.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - Verkauf für USD 2,5 Milliarden! 447% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
188 Amazon.com - Es ist Zeit zum. 22.03.17
14 FANG Aktien nach dem Trump. 24.12.16
327 Short auf Amazon? 30.11.16
  Löschung 06.11.16
164 Amazon - Reaktionen auf die Q. 13.07.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...