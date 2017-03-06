Erweiterte Funktionen

Amazon Looking Ahead To Moon Deliveries




06.03.17 15:58
dpa-AFX


SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - What about a permanent settlement in the Moon? Jeffrey Bezos, the founder of Amazon and the space company Blue Origin are aiming for such a "difficult and worthy objective.

"


In a confidential document to President Donald Trump's transition team and NASA, Bezos has reportedly proposed a lunar spacecraft that can stay in the moon to facilitate permanent lunar settlement.


The proposal is to land near the south pole where water and near continuous sunlight are available. The Amazon or similar shipment services would provide the necessary cargo to the settlers.


While discussing a permanent lunar settlement with the Washington Post, Bezos said, "It is time for America to return to the Moon - this time to stay...I sense a lot of people are excited about this."


Elon Musk of SpaceX has said in February end that two un-identified people will be carried to beyond moon in mid 2018. He revealed that they have a deposited a significant amount and are very serious about the space journey.


NASA has declared that it would be trying for a sustained human presence in space. The agency has been trying for another human landing on the moon by 2020.



NASA is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Apollo 8 manned mission that left earth's orbit to reach the moon's orbit in December next year. Subsequently Apollo 11 successfully landed on Moon on July 20, 1969.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


