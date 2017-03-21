Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Amazon":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Amazon Launches Alexa Voice Shopping Through Prime Now




21.03.17 11:33
dpa-AFX


SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) announced Alexa voice shopping through Prime Now is available in more than 30 Prime Now eligible cities.

To shop with Alexa through Prime Now, customers must be Prime members.


The company said tens of thousands of daily essentials are available for free two-hour delivery by simply asking Alexa to order from Prime Now. Alexa can order multiple items at once, make recommendations and will automatically choose the next available 2-hour delivery window.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Astorius Resources Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
795,00 € 798,36 € -3,36 € -0,42% 21.03./13:12
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0231351067 906866 819,95 € 478,45 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		795,00 € -0,42%  13:12
München 796,80 € +0,48%  10:39
Hamburg 795,51 € +0,20%  08:13
Nasdaq 856,97 $ 0,00%  20.03.17
Hannover 795,51 € -0,05%  08:13
Düsseldorf 796,11 € -0,24%  08:00
Frankfurt 795,318 € -0,25%  12:40
Stuttgart 795,00 € -0,34%  12:54
Berlin 794,91 € -0,35%  12:21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!

Astorius Resources Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
185 Amazon.com - Es ist Zeit zum. 06.02.17
14 FANG Aktien nach dem Trump. 24.12.16
327 Short auf Amazon? 30.11.16
  Löschung 06.11.16
164 Amazon - Reaktionen auf die Q. 13.07.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...