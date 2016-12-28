Amazon: Fastest Holiday Delivery Took 13 Minutes

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Amazon":

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Online retailing giant Amazon claims that the fastest Prime Now delivery on Christmas Eve took just 13 minutes.





According to Amazon, the fastest Prime Now delivery was delivered at 9:05 p.m. to a Prime member in Redondo Beach, California. The order included a Tile Slim Item Finder and a Tile Mate Key Finder.

Amazon shipped more than one billion items worldwide with Prime and Fulfillment by this holiday season. More people around the world tried Prime this holiday season than any previous year, the company said.

Amazon also said that the 2016 holiday season was the best ever for Amazon with the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, Fire Tablet and Amazon Echo on the top of the bestseller lists. Sales of the Amazon Echo family of devices rose nine times compared to last year's holiday season.

"Echo and Echo Dot were the best-selling products across Amazon this year, and we're thrilled that millions of new customers will be introduced to Alexa as a result. Despite our best efforts and ramped-up production, we still had trouble keeping them in stock," said Jeff Wilke, CEO Worldwide Consumer, Amazon.

Amazon said December 23 was the biggest day ever for Prime Now deliveries worldwide and members ordered 3x more items compared to last year with one and two hour delivery worldwide.

