Amazon Expands Prime Exclusive Phones With Alcatel A30, Moto G5 Plus




24.03.17 06:42
dpa-AFX


SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) announced two new devices joining its Prime Exclusive Phones.

Alcatel is bringing its first device to the program - the Alcatel A30 for $59.99 for Prime members, $40 off the full retail price. Motorola's recently announced Moto G5 Plus will be offered starting at $184.99 for Prime members, at least $45 off the full retail price.


In 2016, Amazon launched Prime Exclusive Phones with BLU and Motorola, offering Prime members incredible discounts on fully featured unlocked Android smartphones.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



