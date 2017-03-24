Erweiterte Funktionen
Amazon Expands Prime Exclusive Phones With Alcatel A30, Moto G5 Plus
24.03.17 06:42
dpa-AFX
SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) announced two new devices joining its Prime Exclusive Phones.
Alcatel is bringing its first device to the program - the Alcatel A30 for $59.99 for Prime members, $40 off the full retail price. Motorola's recently announced Moto G5 Plus will be offered starting at $184.99 for Prime members, at least $45 off the full retail price.
In 2016, Amazon launched Prime Exclusive Phones with BLU and Motorola, offering Prime members incredible discounts on fully featured unlocked Android smartphones.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|847,38 $
|848,06 $
|-0,68 $
|-0,08%
|24.03./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0231351067
|906866
|862,80 $
|567,08 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|785,78 €
|0,00%
|23.03.17
|Berlin
|786,54 €
|+0,25%
|23.03.17
|Düsseldorf
|785,49 €
|0,00%
|23.03.17
|Frankfurt
|787,15 €
|0,00%
|23.03.17
|Hamburg
|786,00 €
|0,00%
|23.03.17
|Hannover
|785,49 €
|0,00%
|23.03.17
|München
|787,75 €
|0,00%
|23.03.17
|Stuttgart
|787,083 €
|0,00%
|23.03.17
|Nasdaq
|847,38 $
|-0,08%
|23.03.17
= Realtime
