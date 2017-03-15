Amazon Drive-Up Grocery Stores Coming To Seattle

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Amazon":

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Online retailing giant Amazon is planning to open drive-up grocery stores in Seattle area called "AmazonFresh Pickup", according to permit filings reported by GeekWire.





According to the permit filings, Amazon last week got the go-ahead from the city of Seattle to install signs reading "AmazonFresh Pickup" for stores in Seattle's Ballard and SoDo neighborhoods. Windows at the entrance will be imprinted with greetings to each neighborhood, for example, "HELLO BALLARD," and "HELLO, SODO."

The filings show signs on the exterior walls with messages like "Shop online. Pick up here," and "Relax while we load your groceries," along the exterior.

GeekWire expects that there will be about 15 employees at each location, and three to five workers will be dedicated to bringing orders out to parked cars with an average wait time of 5 minutes.

It seems that the stores are getting closer to opening as a film crew was found to be working at the SoDo site on Monday morning.

