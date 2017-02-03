Erweiterte Funktionen

Amazon Climbs Off Worst Levels But Remains Firmly Negative




03.02.17 20:26
dpa-AFX


SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply lower, shares of Amazon (AMZN) have climbed off their worst levels but remain firmly negative in afternoon trading on Friday.

Amazon is currently down by 3.5 percent after ending the previous session at a nearly four-month closing high.


The initial pullback by Amazon came after the online retail giant reported better than expected fourth quarter earnings but missed revenue estimates and provided disappointing guidance.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
809,11 $ 839,95 $ -30,84 $ -3,67% 03.02./21:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0231351067 906866 847,21 $ 474,00 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		751,12 € -3,81%  21:21
Hamburg 752,60 € -2,09%  17:23
München 756,63 € -2,67%  15:42
Berlin 754,69 € -2,73%  19:47
Düsseldorf 755,00 € -2,93%  17:28
Frankfurt 754,85 € -3,07%  19:43
Hannover 753,05 € -3,27%  15:07
Stuttgart 754,01 € -3,49%  20:21
Nasdaq 809,11 $ -3,67%  21:07
  = Realtime
