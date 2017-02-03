Erweiterte Funktionen
Amazon Climbs Off Worst Levels But Remains Firmly Negative
03.02.17 20:26
dpa-AFX
SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply lower, shares of Amazon (AMZN) have climbed off their worst levels but remain firmly negative in afternoon trading on Friday.
Amazon is currently down by 3.5 percent after ending the previous session at a nearly four-month closing high.
The initial pullback by Amazon came after the online retail giant reported better than expected fourth quarter earnings but missed revenue estimates and provided disappointing guidance.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|809,11 $
|839,95 $
|-30,84 $
|-3,67%
|03.02./21:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0231351067
|906866
|847,21 $
|474,00 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|751,12 €
|-3,81%
|21:21
|Hamburg
|752,60 €
|-2,09%
|17:23
|München
|756,63 €
|-2,67%
|15:42
|Berlin
|754,69 €
|-2,73%
|19:47
|Düsseldorf
|755,00 €
|-2,93%
|17:28
|Frankfurt
|754,85 €
|-3,07%
|19:43
|Hannover
|753,05 €
|-3,27%
|15:07
|Stuttgart
|754,01 €
|-3,49%
|20:21
|Nasdaq
|809,11 $
|-3,67%
|21:07
= Realtime
