Amazon Chase Card Offers Cash Back For Prime Members




11.01.17 18:12
dpa-AFX


SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) in collaboration with J.

P. Morgan Chase & Co .(JPM) has launched a new credit card for Prime customers.


The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, which is like Amazon's Reward Visa Signature Card, offers 5% back on all Amazon purchases. This new card also comes with 2% cash-back on restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores, and 1% back on all other buys.


The card is only available to Prime members. Existing eligible Amazon Rewards Visa Signature cardholders will be upgraded to this new card.


"We are adding even more value to Prime by offering rewards on Amazon and everywhere else you shop," Max Bardon, Amazon vice president said in a press release.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
794,60 $ 795,90 $ -1,30 $ -0,16% 11.01./20:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0231351067 906866 847,21 $ 474,00 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		750,86 € -0,34%  20:20
Hannover 756,55 € +0,87%  15:07
Düsseldorf 754,00 € +0,53%  09:22
Nasdaq 794,60 $ -0,16%  20:08
Hamburg 746,32 € -0,64%  19:17
Frankfurt 749,46 € -0,67%  19:04
München 746,18 € -0,80%  19:21
Stuttgart 748,839 € -0,82%  20:01
Berlin 747,90 € -0,96%  19:35
  = Realtime
Aktuell
