Erweiterte Funktionen



AlzeCure Pharma - Evolving into a mid-stage biotech




05.01.22 13:58
Edison Investment Research

Following the results released earlier this year from a Phase Ib study investigating ACD440, a topical TRPV1 antagonist for pain, AlzeCure is now preparing for a Phase II trial. Its most advanced asset in Alzheimer’s disease (AD), ACD856, a novel cognitive enhancer from its NeuroRestore platform, is now advancing through the multiple ascending dose (MAD) part of the Phase I study. In parallel, the company is also working on a second AD platform, Alzstatin, which involves γ-secretase modulators with potentially disease-modifying characteristics. AD management has undergone seismic changes this year, with the first new drug approved in two decades, so AlzeCure’s AD assets may receive renewed interest. Our updated valuation is SEK847m or SEK22.4/sh (vs SEK21.9/sh previously).

Aktuell
Uran rettet das Klima - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein
Uran Hot Stock nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.496% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,68 € 0,672 € 0,008 € +1,19% 05.01./16:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0010133785 A2N951 1,02 € 0,53 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,68 € +1,19%  16:31
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium knackt 33.000$ - Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal. Hot Stock nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  AlzeCure Pharma im Sog von . 24.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...