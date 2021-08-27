Erweiterte Funktionen



AlzeCure Pharma - ACD856: Phase I progressing after SAD data




27.08.21 11:54
Edison Investment Research

AlzeCure has provided an update on the Phase I trial for ACD856, reporting that some promising data were observed during the initial single ascending dose (SAD) part of the study. Importantly, good tolerability was observed, with the drug’s pharmacokinetic profile tracking well from preclinical and Phase 0 (micro-dosing) data. Based on these, the SAD part of the study will be expanded to investigate some higher doses as the drug’s therapeutic window might be larger than initially expected. The subsequent multiple ascending dose (MAD) part remains on track to start in H221. We continue to forecast $4.6bn peak sales at 5% probability for ACD856’s potential use in Alzheimer’s disease (AD), which contributes SEK13.1/share (c 60%) to our valuation of SEK21.9/share We anticipate more details to be communicated at an R&D event on 1 September (09:00 CEST), which will cover ACD856 and the NeuroRestore platform in more detail.

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme in 113,4 Mio. Unzen Gold-Lagerstätte Val-d'Or
Neuer 366% Gold Hot Stock nach 8.025% mit GT Gold ($GTT.V)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,834 € 0,787 € 0,047 € +5,97% 27.08./17:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0010133785 A2N951 1,12 € 0,61 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,834 € +5,97%  08:06
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Greta Thunberg und Bill Gates setzen auf Atomkraft gegen Klimawandel. 507% Uran Hot Stock nach 856% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 8.050% mit Encore Energy ($EU.V)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  AlzeCure Pharma im Sog von . 24.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...