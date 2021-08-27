AlzeCure Pharma - ACD856: Phase I progressing after SAD data

AlzeCure has provided an update on the Phase I trial for ACD856, reporting that some promising data were observed during the initial single ascending dose (SAD) part of the study. Importantly, good tolerability was observed, with the drug’s pharmacokinetic profile tracking well from preclinical and Phase 0 (micro-dosing) data. Based on these, the SAD part of the study will be expanded to investigate some higher doses as the drug’s therapeutic window might be larger than initially expected. The subsequent multiple ascending dose (MAD) part remains on track to start in H221. We continue to forecast $4.6bn peak sales at 5% probability for ACD856’s potential use in Alzheimer’s disease (AD), which contributes SEK13.1/share (c 60%) to our valuation of SEK21.9/share We anticipate more details to be communicated at an R&D event on 1 September (09:00 CEST), which will cover ACD856 and the NeuroRestore platform in more detail.