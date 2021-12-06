Erweiterte Funktionen



Alphamin Resources - Underlying results exceed prior forecasts




06.12.21 15:38
Edison Investment Research

Alphamin’s Q321 financial results were very close to our prior expectations (see Exhibit 2), with the exception of a warrant charge of US$4.1m and a deferred tax charge of US$5.1m (both of which we habitually decline to forecast on a quarterly basis on account of their inherent unpredictability). Excluding these two factors, earnings attributable to shareholders would otherwise have been 5.3%, or US$1.5m better than our prior forecasts, at US$30.1m, or 2.53 US cents per share.

