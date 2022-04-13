Erweiterte Funktionen



Alphamin Resources - Mpama South continues the charge




13.04.22 10:36
Edison Investment Research

Excluding an (exceptional) warrant charge, a superprofit tax and deferred tax, post-tax profits in Q421 were within US$0.6m (or 1.3%) of our prior quarterly net profit forecast (US$44.2m) and resulted in a maiden dividend of C$0.03/share for the year. Contained tin production and sales guidance for FY22 remains unchanged at 12,000 tonnes, which is in line with the company’s operational performance in Q122. In addition, Alphamin has also announced the start of development of the Mpama South project.

Aktuell
Milliardäre setzen jetzt auf Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.434% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,82 € 0,843 € -0,023 € -2,73% 13.04./13:34
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
MU0456S00006 A12GSG 1,01 € 0,37 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,82 € -2,73%  11:33
Frankfurt 0,80 € +0,25%  13:16
München 0,837 € 0,00%  08:02
Berlin 0,84 € -0,47%  12:15
Stuttgart 0,824 € -1,08%  10:06
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,9177 $ -1,32%  12.04.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium schießt über 77.500$ - Elektroauto-Riese Tesla ($TSLA) steigt ein. Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 https://alphaminresources.com/ 09.05.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...