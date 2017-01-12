Erweiterte Funktionen



Alphabet Shuts Down Titan Drone Internet Project




12.01.17 03:41
dpa-AFX


MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google parent Alphabet Inc.

's (GOOGL, GOOG) X research lab had shut down its Titan Drone Internet Project. This happened in early 2016.


In 2014, Google and Facebook Inc. vied to acquire Titan Aerospace, a maker of high-altitude, solar-powered drones. Google won the bidding, so Facebook purchased its own company, which was building a huge glider called Aquila. The idea was to beam internet access from the sky to get more people logging on from remote places to access information and probably use both companies' web services.


The team from Titan was brought into X in late 2015, and the research lab ended its exploration of high-altitude drones for internet access.


Facebook has also struggled. Its Aquila drone crashed during a test flight in June, sparking an investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Wettbewerber bis zu 20x höher bewertet!
Übernahmeziel von BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
126,09 $ 124,35 $ 1,74 $ +1,40% 12.01./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US30303M1027 A1JWVX 133,50 $ 89,37 $
Werte im Artikel
126,09 plus
+1,40%
829,86 plus
+0,47%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		118,952 € +0,82%  11.01.17
Nasdaq 126,09 $ +1,40%  11.01.17
Hamburg 118,85 € +1,06%  11.01.17
Xetra 118,85 € +0,59%  11.01.17
Berlin 118,57 € +0,14%  11.01.17
München 118,07 € +0,02%  11.01.17
Stuttgart 119,12 € 0,00%  11.01.17
Hannover 117,55 € -0,34%  11.01.17
Düsseldorf 117,69 € -0,35%  11.01.17
Frankfurt 117,491 € -0,58%  11.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Wettbewerber bis zu 20x höher bewertet! Übernahmeziel von BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
103 Facebook Verfünffachung 11.01.17
9 Zertifikat Handel US-Aktien sei. 05.01.17
14 FANG Aktien nach dem Trump. 24.12.16
384 Wer ist bei Facebook eingestie. 08.12.16
1 Facebook baut Riesen-Drohne! 11.10.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...