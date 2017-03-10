Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Alphabet A":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Alphabet Self-driving Car Unit Seeks Injunction Against Uber




10.03.17 23:18
dpa-AFX


MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet's self-driving project Waymo is seeking an injunction to block Uber from using self-driving operations.


The motion for the injunction comes a few weeks after Waymo filed a lawsuit against Uber and the head of its self-driving division Anthony Levandowski accusing of theft of a key technology system.


Levandowski had joined Uber when the ride-hailing service acquired his startup, Otto, last year.


Waymo alleges that Levandowski stole the company's proprietary design for its laser-based radar system. According to Waymo, before Levandowski left Google he downloaded 14,000 "highly confidential" files to an external hard drive, including the design for the company's lidar circuit board.


According to Verge, Gary Brown, a forensic security engineer with Google, said that Levandowski downloaded those files using his personal laptop, which made it easy to track.


"When an employee's device interacts with a Google service or is active on a Google network, those interactions and activities can be recorded in logs that identify the device (by its unique identifiers) and/or the interaction or activity (for example, downloading files from a secure repository)," Brown said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Facebook für boomenden Cannabis-Sektor - Wettbewerber 5x höher bewertet!
Übernahmen voraus - 290% Cannabis-Aktientip!  
 
MassRoots Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
861,405 $ 857,84 $ 3,565 $ +0,42% 11.03./00:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US02079K3059 A14Y6F 867,00 $ 672,66 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		805,85 € -0,57%  10.03.17
Berlin 812,55 € +0,56%  10.03.17
München 814,50 € +0,49%  10.03.17
Nasdaq 861,405 $ +0,42%  10.03.17
Hamburg 813,35 € +0,30%  10.03.17
Hannover 812,30 € +0,28%  10.03.17
Düsseldorf 810,60 € +0,07%  10.03.17
Stuttgart 804,281 € 0,00%  10.03.17
Frankfurt 804,925 € -0,52%  10.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Facebook für boomenden Cannabis-Sektor - Wettbewerber 5x höher bewertet! Übernahmen voraus - 290% Cannabis-Aktientip!

MassRoots Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
619 Google A0B7FY 26.01.17
14 FANG Aktien nach dem Trump. 24.12.16
  Löschung 12.06.16
267 Schmutzige Unternehmen 12.03.16
122 Google Split und KapSt. 09.11.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...