Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Alphabet A":
Alphabet Reportedly In Talks To Sell Skybox Imaging Satellite Unit




10.01.17 02:55
dpa-AFX


MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, GOOG) is in talks to sell the Skybox Imaging satellite business it acquired for $500 million less than three years ago, another sign the technology giant is ratcheting back grand ambitions to blanket the globe with internet service, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.


Planet, a satellite imaging startup former known as Planet Labs, may acquire Skybox. Some employees from the Alphabet division, renamed Terra Bella last year, would move to Planet as part of the deal, while others may get different positions at Google, the report said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Aktuell
