Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Alphabet A":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Alphabet Q4 Profit Misses Street




27.01.17 00:01
dpa-AFX


MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc., (GOOG, GOOGL), the parent company of Google, Thursday reported an increase in profit for the fourth quarter, reflecting largely revenue growth in search and advertising.

Earnings for the quarter fell short of Wall Street expectations, due to higher revenue costs.


Alphabet's fourth-quarter profit rose to $5.33 billion or $7.56 per share from $4.92 billion or $7.06 per share last year.


Adjusted earnings for the quarter rose to $9.36 per share from $8.67 per share last year. On average, 35 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $9.67 per share for the quarter.


Revenues for the quarter grew 22 percent to $26.06 billion from $21.33 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $25.22 billion for the quarter.


The company said aggregate paid clicks increased 36 percent year-over-year and 20 percent from last quarter. Paid clicks on Google websites jumped 43 from last year and 23 percent from previous quarter.


Meanwhile, aggregate cost-per-click dropped 15 percent from a year ago and 9 percent from prior quarter.


"Our growth in the fourth quarter was exceptional -- with revenues up 22% year on year and 24% on a constant currency basis. This performance was led by mobile search and YouTube. We're seeing great momentum in Google's newer investment areas and ongoing strong progress in Other Bets," said Ruth Porat, CFO of Alphabet.


Cost of revenues for the quarter increased from $8.19 billion a year ago to $10.66 billion a year ago.


GOOG closed Thursday's trading at $832.15, down $3.52 or 0.42% on the Nasdaq. The stock further slipped $18.30 or 2.20% in the after-hours trading.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
850,06 $ 856,98 $ -6,92 $ -0,81% 27.01./18:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US02079K3059 A14Y6F 867,00 $ 672,66 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		796,50 € -0,69%  18:56
Hamburg 798,75 € -0,18%  14:55
Frankfurt 796,114 € -0,30%  18:45
Stuttgart 796,761 € -0,32%  17:21
Berlin 795,35 € -0,74%  18:35
Nasdaq 850,2177 $ -0,79%  18:49
Hannover 796,75 € -0,86%  17:04
Düsseldorf 789,55 € -1,68%  12:22
München 787,50 € -2,17%  08:07
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
619 Google A0B7FY 26.01.17
14 FANG Aktien nach dem Trump. 24.12.16
  Löschung 12.06.16
267 Schmutzige Unternehmen 12.03.16
122 Google Split und KapSt. 09.11.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...