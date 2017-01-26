Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Alphabet A":
Alphabet Q4 Profit Misses Estimates




26.01.17 23:23
dpa-AFX


MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) reported that its fourth-quarter adjusted net income increased year-over-year to $6.59 billion or $9.36 per share compared to $6.04 billion or $8.67 per share.

On average, 35 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $9.67 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net income available to all stockholders was $5.33 billion or $7.56 per share compared to $4.92 billion or $7.06 per share, prior year.


Fourth-quarter revenues increased to $26.06 billion from $21.33 billion, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $25.22 billion for the quarter.


"Our growth in the fourth quarter was exceptional with revenues up 22% year on year and 24% on a constant currency basis. This performance was led by mobile search and YouTube. We're seeing great momentum in Google's newer investment areas and ongoing strong progress in Other Bets," said Ruth Porat, CFO of Alphabet.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



