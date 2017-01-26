Erweiterte Funktionen

Alphabet Inc. Earnings Rise 9% In Q4




26.01.17 23:41
dpa-AFX


MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $6.59 billion, or $9.36 per share. This was up from $6.04 billion, or $8.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $9.64 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 22.2% to $26.06 billion. This was up from $21.33 billion last year.


Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $6.59 Bln. vs. $6.04 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.1% -EPS (Q4): $9.36 vs. $8.67 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.0% -Analysts Estimate: $9.64 -Revenue (Q4): $26.06 Bln vs. $21.33 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 22.2%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
