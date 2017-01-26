Alphabet Inc. Earnings Rise 9% In Q4
26.01.17 23:41
dpa-AFX
MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $6.59 billion, or $9.36 per share. This was up from $6.04 billion, or $8.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $9.64 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 22.2% to $26.06 billion. This was up from $21.33 billion last year.
Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $6.59 Bln. vs. $6.04 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.1% -EPS (Q4): $9.36 vs. $8.67 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.0% -Analysts Estimate: $9.64 -Revenue (Q4): $26.06 Bln vs. $21.33 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 22.2%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|850,01 $
|856,98 $
|-6,97 $
|-0,81%
|27.01./18:51
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US02079K3059
|A14Y6F
|867,00 $
|672,66 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|796,20 €
|-0,72%
|19:06
|Hamburg
|798,75 €
|-0,18%
|14:55
|Frankfurt
|796,114 €
|-0,30%
|18:45
|Stuttgart
|796,761 €
|-0,32%
|17:21
|Berlin
|795,35 €
|-0,74%
|18:35
|Nasdaq
|850,01 $
|-0,81%
|18:51
|Hannover
|796,75 €
|-0,86%
|17:04
|Düsseldorf
|789,55 €
|-1,68%
|12:22
|München
|787,50 €
|-2,17%
|08:07
