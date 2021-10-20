Erweiterte Funktionen
Allied Minds - Termination of coverage
20.10.21 15:17
Edison Investment Research
Edison Investment Research is terminating coverage on Photon Control (PHO), Allied Minds (ALM) and Bioasis Technologies (BTI). Please note you should no longer rely on any previous research or estimates for this company. All forecasts should now be considered redundant. Previously published reports can still be accessed via our website.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,248 €
|0,254 €
|-0,006 €
|-2,36%
|20.10./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BLRLH124
|A116XC
|0,27 €
|0,23 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|3
|Allied Minds
|23.06.21