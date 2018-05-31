Erweiterte Funktionen

Allianz stock: Is this a fair estimate?




31.05.18 12:27
Finanztrends

Commerzbank analyst Michael Haid is confident about the Allianz stock. The solvability of the stock should not be worrisome to anybody. Additionally, the entire condition has improved in comparison to the preceding year. Haid left his estimate at „Buy“ and confirmed the price goal of 235 Euro. Currently, the stock is located at nearly 180 Euro.


However, operatively the first quarter was ...


Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
179,26 € 180,50 € -1,24 € -0,69% 31.05./13:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0008404005 840400 206,85 € 170,35 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		179,54 € -1,05%  13:28
Nasdaq OTC Other 208,38 $ +0,57%  30.05.18
Hannover 180,10 € +0,52%  10:01
Berlin 180,98 € +0,12%  08:03
Düsseldorf 179,84 € +0,06%  11:30
Hamburg 179,46 € -0,20%  12:36
München 179,34 € -0,64%  12:08
Frankfurt 179,70 € -0,66%  12:54
Xetra 179,26 € -0,69%  13:12
Stuttgart 179,42 € -0,75%  13:10
  = Realtime
