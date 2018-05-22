Erweiterte Funktionen
Allianz stock: After price losses – a buy?
22.05.18 19:39
Finanztrends
The Allinaz stock recently yielded. The stock lost 0.5 % over the last week. From a chart technical perspecitve this is no problem at all, but one question does arise: After the stock suffered from dividend payments, there were no more reasons for further losses – or maybe they were?
According to an announcement, the company suffered from the strong Euro and ... Mehr lesen…
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
zur Originalmeldung
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|192,88 €
|192,50 €
|0,38 €
|+0,20%
|22.05./20:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0008404005
|840400
|206,75 €
|169,40 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|192,88 €
|+0,20%
|20:30
|Stuttgart
|192,84 €
|+1,02%
|20:25
|Düsseldorf
|193,10 €
|+0,91%
|17:15
|Hannover
|193,10 €
|+0,88%
|15:59
|Xetra
|192,78 €
|+0,67%
|17:35
|Berlin
|193,02 €
|+0,66%
|16:16
|Hamburg
|192,28 €
|+0,55%
|18:40
|Frankfurt
|192,24 €
|+0,53%
|19:48
|München
|192,48 €
|+0,49%
|19:49
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|225,54 $
|-0,84%
|19:40
= Realtime
