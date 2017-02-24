Erweiterte Funktionen



Alliant Energy Corp Bottom Line Rises 65% In Q4




24.02.17 00:23
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $59.4 million, or $0.28 per share. This was up from $35.9 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $797.0 million. This was up from $740.1 million last year.


Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $59.4 Mln. vs. $35.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 65.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.28 vs. $0.16 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 75.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q4): $797.0 Mln vs. $740.1 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.7%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte!
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
39,11 $ 38,65 $ 0,46 $ +1,19% 23.02./22:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0188021085 855870 40,99 $ 33,26 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		35,11 € 0,00%  03.02.17
NYSE 39,11 $ +1,19%  23.02.17
Frankfurt 36,504 € +0,29%  23.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...