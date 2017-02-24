Alliant Energy Corp Bottom Line Rises 65% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.





The company said its bottom line rose to $59.4 million, or $0.28 per share. This was up from $35.9 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $797.0 million. This was up from $740.1 million last year.

Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $59.4 Mln. vs. $35.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 65.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.28 vs. $0.16 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 75.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q4): $797.0 Mln vs. $740.1 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.7%

