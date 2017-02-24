Alliant Energy Corp Bottom Line Rises 65% In Q4
24.02.17 00:23
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $59.4 million, or $0.28 per share. This was up from $35.9 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $797.0 million. This was up from $740.1 million last year.
Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $59.4 Mln. vs. $35.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 65.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.28 vs. $0.16 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 75.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q4): $797.0 Mln vs. $740.1 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.7%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|39,11 $
|38,65 $
|0,46 $
|+1,19%
|23.02./22:10
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0188021085
|855870
|40,99 $
|33,26 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|35,11 €
|0,00%
|03.02.17
|NYSE
|39,11 $
|+1,19%
|23.02.17
|Frankfurt
|36,504 €
|+0,29%
|23.02.17