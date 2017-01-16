Alliance Trust To Appoint WTW As Investment Manager

DUNDEE (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Trust Plc.



(ATST.L) Monday announced that the company has purchased 917,090 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 657.0209p per share. The total number of voting rights in the company is now 486,612,908.

The company separately noted that Alliance Trust proposed Willis Towers Watson or WTW to become the investment manager, working with eight equity managers. Craig Baker will be the CIO of Willis Towers Watson (WTW,) will lead a highly experienced team responsible for the combined portfolio, with David Shapiro and Mark Davis as co-portfolio managers and Stuart Gray as the lead researcher. Each manager will typically select 20 stocks, which will make up the combined portfolio of the Trust.

