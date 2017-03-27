Erweiterte Funktionen


28.03.17 01:22
28 March 2017


Alliance Trust PLC


TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES


The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 27 March 2017 the Company purchased for cancellation 398,500 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 678.2761p per share.


Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 364,854,566.


The above figure (364,854,566) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


