23.03.17 08:15
23 March 2017


Alliance Trust PLC


TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES


The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 22 March 2017 the Company purchased for cancellation 479,146 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 681.3732p per share.


Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 366,601,077.


The above figure (366,601,077) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


Enquiries:


George Renouf Alliance Trust PLC Telephone: 0131 322 3357





