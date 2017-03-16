Erweiterte Funktionen


Alliance Trust PLC : Transaction in Own Shares




16.03.17 08:15
dpa-AFX


16 March 2017


Alliance Trust PLC


TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES


The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 15 March 2017 the Company purchased for cancellation 288,326 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 700.4335p per share.


Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 372,445,318.


The above figure (372,445,318) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


Enquiries:


George Renouf Alliance Trust PLC Telephone: 0131 322 3357





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Alliance Trust PLC via GlobeNewswire



B11V7W9R3


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt!
Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt! Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!

Tower One Wireless Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:09 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Dollar Off Lows Against Majors
10:05 , dpa-AFX
SNB Holds Key Rates As Expected
10:03 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Ford-Werke GmbH / Klares Bekenntnis z [...]
10:03 , dpa-AFX
OTS: KfW / KfW IPEX-Bank: Personelle Ver [...]
09:52 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Leoni AG (english [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...