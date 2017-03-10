Erweiterte Funktionen


10 March 2017


Alliance Trust PLC


TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES


Further to the Company's announcement of 27 January 2017, and in accordance with the terms of the Repurchase Agreement described therein between Alliance Trust PLC and Elliott International, L.P., The Liverpool Limited Partnership and Elliott Associates L.P. (collectively "Elliott"), the Company has today repurchased for cancellation 19,095,715 Ordinary Shares in respect of which Elliott has a disclosable interest.

This transaction represents the fourth of five buyback tranches through which the Company will repurchase all of the Ordinary Shares in respect of which Elliott has a disclosable interest. The repurchase was undertaken at a price of 695.3672p per Ordinary Share, representing a 4.75 per cent. discount to the Company's NAV per Share (cum income with debt at fair value) as at close of business on 9 March 2017.


George Renouf Alliance Trust PLC Telephone: 0131 322 3357





