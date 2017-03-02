2 March 2017

Alliance Trust PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Further to the Company's announcement of 27 January 2017, and in accordance with the terms of the Repurchase Agreement described therein between Alliance Trust PLC and Elliott International, L.P., The Liverpool Limited Partnership and Elliott Associates L.P. (collectively "Elliott"), the Company has today repurchased for cancellation 19,095,715 Ordinary Shares in respect of which Elliott has a disclosable interest.



This transaction represents the first of five buyback tranches through which the Company will repurchase all of the Ordinary Shares in respect of which Elliott has a disclosable interest. The repurchase was undertaken at a price of 689.8871p per Ordinary Share, representing a 4.75 per cent. discount to the Company's NAV per Share (cum income with debt at fair value) as at close of business on 1 March 2017.

Enquiries:

George Renouf Alliance Trust PLC Telephone: 0131 322 3357

