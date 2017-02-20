Erweiterte Funktionen


20 February 2017


Alliance Trust PLC


TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES


The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 17 February 2017 the Company purchased for cancellation 211,527 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 674.4728p per share.


Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 476,258,555.


The above figure (476,258,555) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


Enquiries:


George Renouf Alliance Trust PLC Telephone: 0131 322 3357





