Erweiterte Funktionen


Alliance Trust PLC : Transaction in Own Shares




15.02.17 08:55
dpa-AFX


15 February 2017


Alliance Trust PLC


TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES


The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 14 February 2017 the Company purchased for cancellation 525,624 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 664.8603p per share.


Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 477,758,241.


The above figure (477,758,241) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


Enquiries:


George Renouf Alliance Trust PLC Telephone: 0131 322 3357





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Alliance Trust PLC via GlobeNewswire



B11V7W9R24


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 4,5% Kobalt und 87 Unzen pro Tonne Silber!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte im Herzen Europas! Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
09:37 , dpa-AFX
KORREKTUR/ROUNDUP/Wissenschaftler sieht [...]
09:34 , dpa-AFX
KORREKTUR/Wissenschaftler: Osten kommt b [...]
09:33 , dpa-AFX
EU-Währungskommissar: 'Wir brauchen Griechen [...]
09:33 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Berner Trading Holding GmbH / Gesamtp [...]
09:30 , dpa-AFX
Moody's Buys Structured Finance Data And A [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...