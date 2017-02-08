Erweiterte Funktionen


08.02.17 08:15
dpa-AFX


8 February 2017


Alliance Trust PLC


TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES


The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 7 February 2017 the Company purchased for cancellation 621,652 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 662.4815p per share.


Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 479,520,816.


The above figure (479,520,816) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.


Source: Alliance Trust PLC via GlobeNewswire



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



