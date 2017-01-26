Erweiterte Funktionen


Alliance Trust PLC : Transaction in Own Shares




26.01.17 08:15
dpa-AFX


26 January 2017


Alliance Trust PLC


TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES


The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 25 January 2017 the Company purchased for cancellation 495,349 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 645.3633p per share.


Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 483,645,389.


The above figure (483,645,389) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


Enquiries:


George Renouf Alliance Trust PLC Telephone: 0131 322 3357





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Alliance Trust PLC via GlobeNewswire



B11V7W9R2


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


