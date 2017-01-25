25 January 2017

Alliance Trust PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 24 January 2017 the Company purchased for cancellation 28,780 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 645.094p per share.





Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 484,140,738.

The above figure (484,140,738) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

George Renouf Alliance Trust PLC Telephone: 0131 322 3357

MMMM