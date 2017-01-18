Erweiterte Funktionen


Alliance Trust PLC : Transaction in Own Shares




18.01.17 08:15
dpa-AFX


18 January 2017


Alliance Trust PLC


TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES


The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 17 January 2017 the Company purchased for cancellation 951,516 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 656.0143p per share.


Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 485,127,516.


The above figure (485,127,516) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


Enquiries:


George Renouf Alliance Trust PLC Telephone: 0131 322 3357




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Alliance Trust PLC via GlobeNewswire



B11V7W9R22


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
7,61% Lithium - Mögliche Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte
im Visier von Tesla, GM und Ford - 300% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
7,61% Lithium - Mögliche Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte im Visier von Tesla, GM und Ford - 300% Lithium-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
09:54 , dpa-AFX
Swiss Franc Recovers Versus Majors
09:50 , dpa-AFX
Linkspolitiker soll griechischen Traditionsverlag [...]
09:40 , dpa-AFX
Geschäfte des Gastgewerbes schwächeln im N [...]
09:25 , dpa-AFX
Deutsche Bahn 2016 wieder mit positivem Bet [...]
09:19 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Europace AG / EUROPACE Hauspreis-In [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...