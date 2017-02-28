Erweiterte Funktionen


Alliance Trust PLC : Total voting rights




28.02.17 18:09
dpa-AFX


Alliance Trust PLC


Total Voting Rights


In accordance with DTR rule 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules Alliance Trust PLC confirms the following:


Alliance Trust PLC's issued share capital as at 28 February 2017 consists of 474,911,847 ordinary shares with voting rights.

  Alliance Trust PLC does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.


The above figure (474,911,847) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


For further information, please contact


Ian Anderson


Alliance Trust PLC


Tel +44 (0)1382 321238






This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Alliance Trust PLC via GlobeNewswire



B11V7W9R61


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



