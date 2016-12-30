Erweiterte Funktionen



Alliance Trust PLC : Total voting rights




30.12.16 11:58
dpa-AFX


Alliance Trust PLC


Total Voting Rights


In accordance with DTR rule 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules Alliance Trust PLC confirms the following:


Alliance Trust PLC's issued share capital as at 30 December 2016 consists of 492,838,477 ordinary shares with voting rights.

  Alliance Trust PLC does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.


The above figure (492,838,477) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


For further information, please contact


Ian Anderson


Alliance Trust PLC


Tel +44 (0)1382 321238






This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Alliance Trust PLC via GlobeNewswire



B11V7W9R25


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,365 $ 7,20 $ 0,165 $ +2,29% 30.12./-
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B11V7W98 A0JJ28 7,48 $ 7,00 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 7,365 $ +2,29%  07.12.16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...