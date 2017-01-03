Alliance Trust PLC : Share Buyback Transactions in a closed period

Erweiterte Funktionen



ALLIANCE TRUST PLC - ('the Company')


Share Buyback Transactions in a closed period


The Company is satisfied that all inside information which the Company and its Directors may have in the period leading up to the announcement of its annual results has been notified to a Regulated Information Service and that the Company will therefore continue to purchase its own securities during the closed period.



Ian Anderson Assistant Company Secretary 01382 321238






