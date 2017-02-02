Erweiterte Funktionen


Alliance Trust PLC : Publication of Circular




02.02.17 17:25
dpa-AFX


NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM, ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION


For immediate release


2 February 2017


ALLIANCE TRUST PLC


Publication of Circular


The Board of Alliance Trust PLC (the "Company") announces that it has today published a circular setting out details of (i) proposals for a new approach to managing the Company's equity portfolio, (ii) a proposed repurchase of Ordinary Shares from a related party and (iii) the convening of a General Meeting of the Company at which approval will be sought from shareholders for implementation of the proposals and the repurchase.

The General Meeting will be held at 2.30 p.m. on 28 February 2017 at The EICC, The Exchange, 150 Morrison Street, Edinburgh EH3 8EE.


A copy of the circular will shortly be made available on the Company's website (www.alliancetrust.co.uk), and has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.hemscott.com/nsm.do




Enquiries


Alliance Trust PLC + 44 (0) 1382 321000 Lord Smith of Kelvin (Chairman) Gregor Stewart (Deputy Chairman)




Canaccord Genuity (Financial Adviser) + 44 (0) 20 7523 8000 Robbie Robertson Andrew 'Z' Zychowski David Yovichic




Tulchan Communications + 44 (0) 20 7353 4200 Stephen Malthouse Sam Chiene






This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Alliance Trust PLC via GlobeNewswire



B11V7W9R48


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
22:40 , dpa-AFX
Hanesbrands Inc. Q4 Income Climbs 15%
22:37 , dpa-AFX
Kimco Realty Corp. Reports 5% Advance In Q [...]
22:33 , dpa-AFX
DeVry Education Group Inc. Profit Rises 24% [...]
22:31 , dpa-AFX
Motorola Solutions Inc. Q4 Income Rises 18%
22:29 , dpa-AFX
Visa Inc. Profit Rises 7% In Q1
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...