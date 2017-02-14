Erweiterte Funktionen


Alliance Trust PLC : Net Asset Value(s) (Correction)




14.02.17 13:17
dpa-AFX


Correction to the Net Asset Value announcement released yesterday, 13 February 2017 at 14:28 which contained the wrong narrative (Transaction in Own Shares, rather than the Net Asset Value).



ALLIANCE TRUST PLC


At the close of business on Friday 10 February 2017:


The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was


-       excluding income, 697.9p


-       including income, 702.9p


The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was


-       excluding income, 694.1p


-       including income, 699.1p


For further information, please contact:-


Lisa Brown


Alliance Trust PLC


Tel. +44 (0)1382 321235



Notes


1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines. 2. The fair value of the Company's fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Alliance Trust PLC via GlobeNewswire



B11V7W9R28


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 4,5% Kobalt und 87 Unzen pro Tonne Silber!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte im Herzen Europas! Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:30 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Producer Prices Climb 0.6% In January, [...]
15:29 , dpa-AFX
Windstream Receives Regulatory Approvals Fo [...]
15:26 , dpa-AFX
US-Canada Joint Effort For Growth And Jobs [...]
15:23 , dpa-AFX
Canada-US Council For Advancement Of Wom [...]
15:21 , dpa-AFX
Majedie Asset Management Ltd : Form 8.3 - [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...