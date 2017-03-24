Alliance Trust PLC : Net Asset Value(s)

Erweiterte Funktionen


ALLIANCE TRUST PLC


At the close of business on Friday 24 March 2017:


The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was


-       excluding income, 719.9p


-       including income, 725.6p


The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was


-       excluding income, 714.5p


-       including income, 720.2p


For further information, please contact:-


Ian Anderson


Alliance Trust PLC


Tel.

+44 (0)1382 321238



Notes


1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines. 2. The fair value of the Company's fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt. 3. The dividend of 3.275p, due to be paid on 31 March 2017, has been deducted from each of the 'including income' figures cited above as from 9 March 2017, being the date upon which the Company's shares went ex-dividend.







