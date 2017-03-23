Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nasdaq Composite Index":
 Indizes    


Alliance Trust PLC : Net Asset Value(s)




24.03.17 15:58
dpa-AFX


ALLIANCE TRUST PLC


At the close of business on Thursday 23 March 2017:


The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was


-       excluding income, 717.7p


-       including income, 723.5p


The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was


-       excluding income, 712.4p


-       including income, 718.2p


For further information, please contact:-


Ian Anderson


Alliance Trust PLC


Tel.

+44 (0)1382 321238



Notes


1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines. 2. The fair value of the Company's fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt. 3. The dividend of 3.275p, due to be paid on 31 March 2017, has been deducted from each of the 'including income' figures cited above as from 9 March 2017, being the date upon which the Company's shares went ex-dividend.







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Alliance Trust PLC via GlobeNewswire



B11V7W9R36


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.000% mit Trump-Aktien - Jetzt von Donald Trump´s Energiewende profitieren!
Neuvorstellung Uran-Aktientip!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5.817,69 $ 5.821,64 $ -   $ 0,00% 09.08./23:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
XC0009694271 969427 5.928 $ 4.574 $
Werte im Artikel
 minus
-0,06%
5.818 minus
-0,07%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Indizes Nasdaq 5.817,69 $ -0,07%  23.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.000% mit Trump-Aktien - Jetzt von Donald Trump´s Energiewende profitieren! Neuvorstellung Uran-Aktientip!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
26 OHR PHARM 26.11.15
4 Cyanotech sprudelnde Gewinne . 28.05.15
5 Ausblick NASDAQ - Ganz im . 20.09.11
11 heute haben die Amis 12.05.04
16 Steinberg zeichnen? 16.10.03
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...