Alliance Trust PLC : Net Asset Value(s)




20.02.17 15:02
dpa-AFX


ALLIANCE TRUST PLC


At the close of business on Friday 17 February 2017:


The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was


-       excluding income, 710.6p


-       including income, 715.9p


The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was


-       excluding income, 706.6p


-       including income, 711.9p


For further information, please contact:-


Ian Anderson


Alliance Trust PLC


Tel.

+44 (0)1382 321238



Notes


1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines. 2. The fair value of the Company's fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Alliance Trust PLC via GlobeNewswire



B11V7W9R28


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


