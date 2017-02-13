Erweiterte Funktionen


Alliance Trust PLC : Net Asset Value(s)




13.02.17 15:43
dpa-AFX


13 February 2017


Alliance Trust PLC


TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES


The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 10 February 2017 the Company purchased for cancellation 764,923 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 661.4352p per share.


Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 478,637,929.


The above figure (478,637,929) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


Enquiries:


George Renouf Alliance Trust PLC Telephone: 0131 322 3357





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Alliance Trust PLC via GlobeNewswire



B11V7W9R33


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme von Petrolithium-Portfolio voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals!
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme von Petrolithium-Portfolio voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:40 , dpa-AFX
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Me [...]
16:37 , dpa-AFX
Spanien: Ermittlungen gegen Ex-Notenbankchef [...]
16:37 , dpa-AFX
Copper Soaring As Mining Strike Turns Ugly
16:36 , dpa-AFX
35 Millionen Euro Fördergelder für Flughafen S [...]
16:23 , dpa-AFX
Harris Awarded $403 Mln Contract To Continu [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...