Erweiterte Funktionen


Alliance Trust PLC : Net Asset Value(s)




24.01.17 14:50
dpa-AFX


ALLIANCE TRUST PLC


At the close of business on Monday 23 January 2017:


The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was


-       excluding income, 677.0p


-       including income, 681.3p


The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was


-       excluding income, 673.9p


-       including income, 678.2p


For further information, please contact:-


Ian Anderson


Alliance Trust PLC


Tel.

+44 (0)1382 321238



Notes


1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines. 2. The fair value of the Company's fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Alliance Trust PLC via GlobeNewswire



B11V7W9R16


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden!
224% Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden! 224% Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:02 , dpa-AFX
UK Supreme Court Rules Govt Must Get Parli [...]
15:01 , dpa-AFX
Börse Stuttgart-News: Trend am Mittag
14:57 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/Gerichtsbeschluss: ADAC bleibt Ve [...]
14:55 , dpa-AFX
CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited : Net [...]
14:50 , dpa-AFX
Alliance Trust PLC : Net Asset Value(s)
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...