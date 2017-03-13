Alliance Trust PLC : Holding(s) in Company

+-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----+ |TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

+---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+



|1. Identity of the issuer or the | | |underlying issuer | | |of existing shares to which | Alliance Trust PLC | |voting rights are | | |attached: (ii) | |

|An acquisition or disposal of voting | | |rights | |

|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying| | |financial instruments which may result | | |in the acquisition of shares already | | |issued to which voting rights are | | |attached | |

|An acquisition or disposal of | | |instruments with similar economic effect| | |to qualifying financial instruments | |

|An event changing the breakdown of | | |voting rights | |

|Other (please SHARE BUY-BACKS | X | |specify): | |

|3. Full name of person(s) | | |subject to the | D C Thomson & Co Limited | |notification obligation: | | |(iii) | |

|4. Full name of | | |shareholder(s) | As above | | (if different from | | |3.):(iv) | |

|5. Date of the transaction| | |and date on | | |which the threshold is | 10/03/2017 | |crossed or | | |reached: (v) | |

|6. Date on which issuer | 13/03/2017 | |notified: | |

|7. Threshold(s) that | | |is/are crossed or | 4% | |reached: (vi, vii) | |

+---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): | +----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------++----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------++----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------++----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------++----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------++--------------------------+-------------+-------------------------------------++--------------------------+---------------------------------------------------++--------------------------+---------------------------------------------------++--------------------------+---------------------------------------------------++--------------------------+---------------------------------------------------++--------------------------+---------------------------------------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------+ |8. Notified details: | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix) | +------------+----------------------+------------------------------------------ ------+



|Class/type |Situation previous |Resulting situation after the triggering

|of |to the triggering |transaction

|shares |transaction |

|if possible |Number |Number |Number |Number of voting |% of

|using |of |of |of shares |rights |rights (x)

|the ISIN |Shares |Voting +----------+----------+----------+------+--

|CODE | |Rights |Direct |Direct |Indirect |Direct|Indirect| | | | | |(xi) |(xii) | |

|GB00B11V7W98| | | | | | |

| |16,000,000|16,000,000 |16,000,000|16,000,000|16,000,000|4.07% |

| | | | | | | |

| | +----------+-----------+----------+---------------------+--------- ------+voting |------+| +------------+----------+-----------+----------+----------+----------+------+-- ------+| +------------+----------+-----------+----------+----------+----------+------+-- ------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------+ |B: Qualifying Financial Instruments | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +--------------+----------+---------------------+----------------------+------- ------+



|Type of |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of

|financial |date |Conversion Period |rights that may be |rights

|instrument |(xiii) |(xiv) |acquired if the |

| | | |instrument is |

| | | |exercised/ converted.



|

| | | | |

voting || +--------------+----------+---------------------+----------------------+------- ------+| +--------------+----------+---------------------+----------------------+------- ------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------+ |C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial | |Instruments (xv, xvi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +-------------+---------+----------+-----------+----------------------+-------- ------+



|Type of |Exercise |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of

|financial |price |date |Conversion |rights instrument |rights

|instrument | |(xvii) |period |refers to |xx)

| | | |(xviii) | |

| | | | | |Nominal|Delta | | | | | |

| | | | | | |

voting |(xix, || +-------------+---------+----------+-----------+----------------------+-------+ ------++-------+------+| +-------------+---------+----------+-----------+----------------------+-------+ ------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------+ |Total (A+B+C) | +------------------------------------+----------------------------------------- ------+ |Number of voting rights |Percentage of voting rights | +------------------------------------+----------------------------------------- ------+ |16,000,000 |4.07% | +------------------------------------+----------------------------------------- ------+

+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or | |the | |financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: (xxi) | +----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | | | +----------------------------------------------------------------------------+

+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Proxy Voting: | +-------------------------------------------------+--------------------------+



|10. Name of the proxy holder: | |

|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will | | |cease | | |to hold: | |

|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold| | |voting rights: | |

+-------------------------------------------------+--------------------------++-------------------------------------------------+--------------------------++-------------------------------------------------+--------------------------+

+-----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+



| | | |13. Additional information: | Notification of current position using the| | | total| | | Voting rights figure of 393,196,577 | | | | | | |

|14. Contact name: | Irene Douglas, Company Secretary |

|15. Contact telephone number:| 01382 575732 |

+-----------------------------+----------------------------------------------++-----------------------------+----------------------------------------------++-----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+

George Renouf Alliance Trust PLC Telephone: 0131 322 3357

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Alliance Trust PLC via GlobeNewswire

B11V7W9R115

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM