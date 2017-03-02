Alliance Trust PLC : Dividend Declaration

Erweiterte Funktionen


02.03.17 08:15
dpa-AFX


Dividend Declaration


Alliance Trust PLC announces the declaration of a fourth interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2016 of 3.274 pence per share payable on 31 March 2017 to shareholders on the register on 10 March 2017. The ex-dividend date is 9 March 2017.


Total dividends paid or declared for the year ending 31 December 2016 represents an increase of 16.4% over the ordinary dividend paid for financial year ending 31 December 2015.



Enquiries:


George Renouf Alliance Trust PLC Telephone: 0131 322 3357


Tulchan Communications Stephen Malthouse Martin Pengelley Sam Chiene Telephone: 020 7353 4200





